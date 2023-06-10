Insider Selling: Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Director Sells $297,600.00 in Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Shares of KRP stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.42% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 70.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

