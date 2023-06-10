Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells 37,650 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $67,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,428,754 shares in the company, valued at $24,037,469.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40,099,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 164,756,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,127,000 after buying an additional 20,372,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,664,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,383,000 after buying an additional 3,608,124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,596,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,653,000 after buying an additional 5,082,277 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,596,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,802,000 after buying an additional 5,082,277 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

