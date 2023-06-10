Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CRO Sells $892,791.90 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 12,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $892,791.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 125,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,722,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Five9 Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.80. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $120.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Five9 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

