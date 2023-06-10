Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Sells 1,785 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CFO Juan Graham sold 1,785 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $30,327.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,700.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FibroGen Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. 1,787,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,282. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $25,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $25,090,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in FibroGen by 91.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,637,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,173 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 84.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FibroGen by 2,689.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 894,858 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

