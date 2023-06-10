Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells 10,425 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $930,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,507.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Wednesday, May 24th, Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $2,077,911.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,108,977.50.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00.

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.24. 5,604,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.97. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $149.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.