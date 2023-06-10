Insider Buying: FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Buys 4,295 Shares of Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Rating) Director Robert N.C. Nix III purchased 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,057.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $20,057.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FSCO opened at $4.63 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. This is a boost from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.