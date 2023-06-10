Insider Buying: Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Purchases £975.80 in Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Richard Steele acquired 97,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £975.80 ($1,213.08).

Richard Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Actual Experience alerts:

On Tuesday, April 4th, Richard Steele acquired 51,663 shares of Actual Experience stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £516.63 ($642.26).

Actual Experience Price Performance

Shares of LON:ACT opened at GBX 0.73 ($0.01) on Friday. Actual Experience plc has a one year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.80.

Actual Experience Company Profile

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.