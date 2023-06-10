InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0112 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 1.6 %

IPOOF stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.83.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

