ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.70.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
ING Groep Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep
About ING Groep
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
