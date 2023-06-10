ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ING Groep Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

About ING Groep

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 9.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $2,094,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in ING Groep by 17.8% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 45,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

