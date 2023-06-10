InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP) Shares Down 0.1%

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.62. Approximately 7,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 23,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $45.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.01.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

About InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF ( NYSEARCA:ICAP Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. ORG Partners LLC owned about 2.39% of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (ICAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to global stocks that pay dividends during normal market conditions. The fund seeks to maximize income and pursue total return. ICAP was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by InfraCap.

