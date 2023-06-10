IndiGG Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $11,851.15 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

