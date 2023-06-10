Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. 157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
The firm has a market cap of $47.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.10.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
