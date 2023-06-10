IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Stock Price Down 1.9%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. 175,830 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 104,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

IMPACT Silver Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.14 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32.

IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. IMPACT Silver had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of C$4.41 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that IMPACT Silver Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

