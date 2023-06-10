Immutable X (IMX) Trading 22.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Immutable X (IMX) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. Immutable X has a market cap of $347.95 million and $35.37 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Immutable X has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001246 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
