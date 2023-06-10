ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT Raised to $18.00 at Truist Financial

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.43.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.89. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 135.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at $60,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 26.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

