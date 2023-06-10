iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Stock Position Increased by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $993,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 445,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 106,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,006. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.