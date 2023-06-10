Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Reduced by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 549,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 356,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $111,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ILMN traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.53. The stock had a trading volume of 696,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,170. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.