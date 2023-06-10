IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.29) price objective on the stock.

IG Design Group Stock Performance

Shares of IGR opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.90) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 155.72. IG Design Group has a 52 week low of GBX 61 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 200.40 ($2.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of £149.43 million, a PE ratio of 2,541.67 and a beta of 1.20.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides celebrations products, including greetings cards, gift wraps, Christmas crackers, gift bags, and partyware products, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, calendars and diaries, as well as food and non-food gifts.

