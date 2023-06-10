IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.29) price objective on the stock.
IG Design Group Stock Performance
Shares of IGR opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.90) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 155.72. IG Design Group has a 52 week low of GBX 61 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 200.40 ($2.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of £149.43 million, a PE ratio of 2,541.67 and a beta of 1.20.
About IG Design Group
