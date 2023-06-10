IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.61

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.61 and traded as low as $13.82. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 288 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IF Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

IF Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IF Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Rating ) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IF Bancorp makes up about 0.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 0.81% of IF Bancorp worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

