IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.61

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.61 and traded as low as $13.82. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 288 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IF Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.
IF Bancorp Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About IF Bancorp
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
