Hxro (HXRO) Price Hits $0.0936

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Hxro has a total market cap of $40.12 million and $10,138.57 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hxro has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Hxro token can now be bought for about $0.0936 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001236 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Hxro Token Profile
Hxro was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io.
Buying and Selling Hxro
