Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Trading Up 0.2%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.56 and last traded at $27.56. Approximately 1,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Humankind US Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $128.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HKND. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,816,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

About Humankind US Stock ETF

The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.

