Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $76.79

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.79 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 137 ($1.70). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 135.50 ($1.68), with a volume of 81,787 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.49) price objective on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55. The firm has a market cap of £369.57 million, a PE ratio of -6,875.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

