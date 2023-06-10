Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $5.99 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Horizen has a market cap of $82.52 million and approximately $9.38 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.99 or 0.00023337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00092179 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00043143 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,779,762 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

