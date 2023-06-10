Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 3,096 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $253.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.20 and a 200-day moving average of $250.29.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

