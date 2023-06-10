Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 234 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after buying an additional 888,046 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,374,000 after purchasing an additional 759,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,702,000 after purchasing an additional 375,672 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $194.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.40. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.