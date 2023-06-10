Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $40,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,818.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,446,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VUG stock opened at $270.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.47. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $273.09. The firm has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

