Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,409,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,283 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27,722.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,994,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,487 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,884,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,247 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 9,344,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,875 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,734,000.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.33 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.58.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
