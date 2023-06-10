Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,409,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,283 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27,722.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,994,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,487 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,884,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,247 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 9,344,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,875 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,734,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.33 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.58.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.