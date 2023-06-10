Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,555,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $157,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $237,487,000. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $99,451,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $66.77 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

