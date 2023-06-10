Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $60.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $60,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,359,000 after purchasing an additional 460,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after buying an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $213.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.44.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

