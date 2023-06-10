Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Grows Position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOTE. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 3,251.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Price Performance

BATS:VOTE opened at $49.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Company Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

