Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,685 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 121.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $51.27.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1341 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.