Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Shares Up 10%

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (CVE:HRH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 968,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,372,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Hillcrest Petroleum Stock Up 10.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.26 million and a PE ratio of -12.94.
About Hillcrest Petroleum
Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% working interest in West Hazel field, a petroleum asset located in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.
