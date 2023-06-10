Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,703.46

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,703.46 ($21.18) and traded as high as GBX 1,830 ($22.75). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,813.50 ($22.54), with a volume of 366,394 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.76) to GBX 1,950 ($24.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.11) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,080 ($25.86) to GBX 2,125 ($26.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.90) to GBX 1,740 ($21.63) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.13) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,922.50 ($23.90).

The firm has a market cap of £4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,744.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,808.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,705.14.

In related news, insider Douglas Hurt purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,820 ($22.63) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($33,938.34). Company insiders own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

