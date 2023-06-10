HI Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $12.69 million and approximately $212,842.88 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00463593 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $237,377.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

