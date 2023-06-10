HI Price Up 10.1% This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, HI has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $12.69 million and $199,458.46 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00019018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,709.86 or 0.99950812 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002505 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00463593 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $237,377.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

