Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Shares Down 0.1%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hengan International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.
Hengan International Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hengan International Group (HEGIF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.