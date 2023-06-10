Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $175.78

Shares of Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.78 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 169.84 ($2.11). Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.13), with a volume of 438,690 shares traded.

Henderson International Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £340.03 million and a P/E ratio of 2,478.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 177.18.

Get Henderson International Income Trust alerts:

Henderson International Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Henderson International Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

About Henderson International Income Trust

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.