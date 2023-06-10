Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hello Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hello Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hello Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hello Group from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Hello Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $465.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, analysts expect that Hello Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hello Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

