Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up about 5.3% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $100,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.85. The stock had a trading volume of 756,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,375. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.00.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

