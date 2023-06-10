Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,978 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRNO. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

TRNO stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.60. 851,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,304. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $67.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

