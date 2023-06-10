Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Decreases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC cut its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 599,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276,449 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up about 3.7% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.18% of Simon Property Group worth $70,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.70. 1,093,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,301. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

