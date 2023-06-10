Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Buys 168,543 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 803.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,543 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises approximately 2.8% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SBA Communications worth $53,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,608,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,184,000 after buying an additional 18,895 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,410,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

SBAC traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.12. 876,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.96. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $218.61 and a 52-week high of $356.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

