Hedera (HBAR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48.91 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.42 billion and $48.91 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00045078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00031695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,627,399,939 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,627,399,938.743187 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04323844 USD and is down -11.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $32,459,440.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.