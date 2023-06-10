HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) CEO Sells $50,006.88 in Stock

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 34,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $50,006.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,960,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,783,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTCR opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 37.52% and a negative net margin of 21.06%. Equities analysts forecast that HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HeartCore Enterprises

About HeartCore Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HTCR Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.