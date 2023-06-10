HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.00 million-$985.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $967.94 million.

HealthEquity Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.92. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.43 million. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,273,000 after buying an additional 331,735 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,750,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,480,000 after acquiring an additional 52,598 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 22.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,449,000 after acquiring an additional 74,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

