Head-To-Head Review: Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) & Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR)

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) and Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nanobiotix and Nature’s Sunshine Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanobiotix 0 0 0 0 N/A Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nature’s Sunshine Products has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.28%. Given Nature’s Sunshine Products’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nature’s Sunshine Products is more favorable than Nanobiotix.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanobiotix N/A N/A N/A Nature’s Sunshine Products 0.81% 4.14% 2.61%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Nanobiotix and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Nanobiotix has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nanobiotix and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanobiotix $5.12 million 34.19 -$60.10 million N/A N/A Nature’s Sunshine Products $421.91 million 0.54 -$390,000.00 $0.17 71.00

Nature’s Sunshine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Nanobiotix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Nanobiotix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Nanobiotix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products beats Nanobiotix on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. Nanobiotix S.A. has a partnership with Lian Oncology Limited to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. Nanobiotix S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other. The company was founded by Eugene L. Hughes, Kristine F. Hughes, and Pauline Hughes-Francis in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, UT.

