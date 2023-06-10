Head-To-Head Review: American Express (NYSE:AXP) vs. Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) and American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming 990.27% -12.22% -10.82% American Express 13.00% 29.44% 3.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of American Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 401.28 -$12.90 million $0.80 1.60 American Express $52.86 billion 2.41 $7.51 billion $9.51 18.06

This table compares Carbon Streaming and American Express’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -67.3, meaning that its share price is 6,830% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Carbon Streaming and American Express, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 2 3 0 2.60 American Express 4 7 5 0 2.06

Carbon Streaming presently has a consensus target price of $4.42, indicating a potential upside of 245.46%. American Express has a consensus target price of $174.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.61%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than American Express.

Summary

American Express beats Carbon Streaming on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About American Express

