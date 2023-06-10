HC Wainwright Lowers Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Check-Cap’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Check-Cap in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of CHEK opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12.

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

