Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.32. Approximately 14,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 36,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Greystone Housing Impact Investors alerts:

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 21.06 and a quick ratio of 21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.60%.

(Get Rating)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.