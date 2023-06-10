Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $531,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

Insider Activity

Accenture Stock Performance

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $308.72 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

